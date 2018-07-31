Police seek details in Sunday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are hoping someone will step up to help them solve a weekend shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded.

40-year-old Michael Carter died in the shooting outside American Legion Post 148, near downtown Fort Wayne, at 2am Sunday. The shooting apparently happened after a fight had broken out inside the Post, and Fort Wayne Deputy Chief Garry Hamilton tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 there were “200 or more” people crowded around the scene when officers arrived.

That means someone knows what happened, and police are urging them to come forward.

A Legion representative says the incident involved an outside group that had rented the building, and no Legion members were involved.