Police searching for wanted woman in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say Brooke McKenney is wanted on three outstanding warrants, including failure to appear for burglary and theft, failure to appear for neglect of a dependent, and escape.

Officials say McKenney is 5’8″ and weighs around 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on McKenney’s whereabouts, please call the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 260-636-2182.