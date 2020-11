FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need your help finding the two men pictured above wanted in connection to a robbery back in September.

Police say the two men robbed the Southgate Pizza Hut at 4911 Calhoun St. back on Sept. 11 at 10:57 p.m.

If you recognize these men or have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or the detective bureau at 427-1201.