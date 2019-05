FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman during an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Officers tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 they are searching for Leon Lumpkin. Police are searching the between Bowser Avenue and Greene Street.

Lumpkin was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts, and he may not be wearing any shoes.

Bunche Montesory Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the search.