UPDATE: Missing Autistic teen found safe

**UPDATE AT 11:08AM** Ky’le Kelley was “found safe and sound,” according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The original story follows below.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing high-functioning autistic 16-year-old.

Ky’le Kelley is black, 5-foot-7, weighing 140 pounds, and is possibly wearing glasses, a black jacket with lime green stripes down the side, blue jeans and green mesh Adidas shoes.

Ky’le, who goes by Lee, walked away from his home in the area of Cook and Huguenard Roads at 4am this morning. Anyone who knows where he is should call their local police department or the Sheriff’s Office at 260-449-3000.