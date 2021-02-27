Police Searching For Man In Connection To U.S. 30 Incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are still searching for a man with an active warrant out for his arrest.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to US-30 and Flaugh Road over reports of a suspicious person/vehicle Friday.

Police say officers found a woman in the area and witnesses reported a man that ran into the woods before officers arrived.

Police are searching for the man who is believed to be 36-year-old Dustin Boardman. He’s 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds and has an active warrant out of Kosciusko County for Intimidation/Stalking.