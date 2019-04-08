Police searching for Decatur Subway robbery suspects

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – Adams County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department received reports of an armed robbery at the Subway on North 13th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports employees told police two men entered the store armed with handguns. They were both wearing ski masks and gloves, with dark hoods over their heads.

One of the men demanded money, and they left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe the suspects may also be connected to a robbery at the Bluffton Road Subway in Fort Wayne.

If you recognize these men, or have any information related to the case, call the Decatur Police Department Detective Division at (260) 724-8646.