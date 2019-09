FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for an armed robbery.

Police say the man pictured above robbed the Metro PCS location at 1622 Wells Street on Aug. 27.

If you recognize this man or have any information on the case, call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.