Fort Wayne, IN. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are in search of 30 year old Christopher Fugate, a convicted sex offender, for breaking parole.

On January 29th, Fugate removed his GPS monitor, evading parole supervision. He was sentenced to three years in 2015 for Sexual misconduct with a minor, Class B felony, in Steuben County.

Fugate is to be considered armed and dangerous according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Police ask that if you see him to please call law enforcement immediately.