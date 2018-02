Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department wants your help in locating 21 year old Jaevin Eugene Bowie in connection to a homicide. Bowie is wanted for the murder of Terrance L. Miles, in the early hours of May 19, 2017 on the 900 block of Francis Street.

Detectives are warning the public that Bowie is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bowie, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222.