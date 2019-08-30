Police search for 2015 attempted murder suspect

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Detectives with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted murder suspect.

The suspect was involved in a 2015 shooting where a rural LaGrange County homeowner was severely injured and left for dead.

The shooting took place during the mid-morning hours of Friday, August 21, 2015 at a home on County Road 350 South just west of Little Turkey Lake.

Police report during the initial 2015 investigation that an unidentified, bald white man in his 20’s or 30’s pulled into the victim’s driveway and got out of his car. The suspect was driving a tan- or beige-colored 80’s Chrysler four-door Sedan.

The suspect approached the victim, who was in his yard. A verbal exchange took place between the men before the suspect shot the resident several times.

Police report they have newly obtained information on the case, and have provided a rendering of the suspect, which can be viewed above.

Anyone who recognizes the shooter, or has information in the case, is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police or Crime Stoppers.