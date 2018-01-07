Police Search for two suspects in Grant County Shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Grant County.

Around 12:36 a.m., Sunday, January 7th, 911 received a call from a woman stating her son had been shot. Police arrived at 1105 South 4th Avenue in Grant County and found Larry Pavy, 51 and Gene Thompson, 81 with gunshot wounds. Pavy was sent to a Ft. Wayne hospital and is expected to survive, however Thompson died in route to Marion General hospital.

The Grant County Sheriffs Office is currently looking for two unknown suspects in a red or dark colored extended cab pickup truck. Police are asking if anyone was in the area at the time of the shooting to please contact Chief Joel Thomas with the Jonesboro Police Department, Detective Lieutenant Shelby Taylor with the Grand County Sheriffs Office or Crimestoppers at 765-662-TIPS.