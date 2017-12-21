Police respond to shots fired, three arrested after police find drugs, cash and guns

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were arrested after Grant County officers received reports of shots fired Thursday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Stonecrest Manor in the area of lot 143 around 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found several spent shell casings in the roadway and damage to lot 143 from gunshots. Two people were inside the home, who said two unknown men forcefully entered their residence, stole marijuana and left. Once the two men returned to their vehicle, they began shooting at the home while driving away.

A search warrant was obtained for the home due to the crime scene. Marijuana, cash, guns and forensic evidence was recovered during the search.

Both people inside the home were arrested, along with a third party.

Reagan Erb, 20, faces the charge of Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver.

Arion Rheam, 20, faces charges of Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance.

Richard Sprong, 20, faces charges of Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and Possession of Stolen Property.

The case is still under investigation and police are currently searching for two persons of interest.

If you have any information on the shooter or their accomplice, please contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477 or Detective Lieutenant Shelby Taylor at 765-662-9864 x 172.