FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A police report says a stabbing on Tuesday was self-inflicted.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive at around 8 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officers found a man with a stab wound. The man reportedly told police that he was playing around with the knife and then stabbed himself.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition.

The stabbing is still under investigation.