Police recapture escapee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who escaped from police custody has been caught.

26-year-old Zanalynn Booker spent seven months on the run, but our Partners in News at ABC 21 say he’s now facing charges of escape and resisting law enforcement.

Back in August 2019 police tried to take him back into custody for violating his work release agreement, but Booker instead ran, nearly hitting a police officer with his car in the process.

He was originally sentenced to 6 years back in 2016 after pleading guilty to a shooting.