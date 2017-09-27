Police pursuit ends on Maples Road at Hessen Cassel Road (VIDEO)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A police pursuit has come to an end near the intersection of Maples Road and Hessen Cassel Road.

WOWO News received a tip regarding the pursuit along Maples Road shortly after 4:00 p.m., Wednesday. Once WOWO news arrived, it was discovered officers from multiple police agencies were on the scene and one male was placed into the back of a police vehicle.

We do not know why the pursuit began, but stay tuned to WOWO as we will continue to follow this story it and update it as details develop.

Watch live video of incident here:

