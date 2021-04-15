Police on scene of standoff on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police are on the scene of a standoff on the city’s south side.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of South Wayne Ave. at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. However, when police arrived, the person barricaded themselves in an upstairs bedroom inside the home.

The search warrant is for child exploitation.

The SWAT team was deployed at about 11 a.m. and remains on scene at this time.

The suspect is still barricaded in a bedroom with a shotgun. No one else is inside the home.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.