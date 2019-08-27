Police on scene of barricaded man in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police and Huntington Police are all on scene of a barricaded man in Huntington.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Canfield in Huntington Tuesday morning, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Police were checking on a man wanted on several warrants.

However, when police arrived, a woman told them the man was inside a home and armed. A SWAT unit is on scene.

Flint Springs Elementary and Crestview Middle School is on a soft lockdown according to the Huntington County Community School Corporation. This means students will not go outside for any classes or recess.