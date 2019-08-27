UPDATED: Police on scene of barricaded man in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A man has surrendered and is now in police custody after a nearly 5-hour standoff.

Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police and Huntington Police were called to reports of a barricaded man in Huntington this morning. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Canfield in Huntington Tuesday morning, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Police were checking on a man wanted on several drug-related warrants.

However, when police arrived, a woman told them the man was inside a home and armed. A SWAT unit was then called.

The standoff ended just after noon. Justin Kreiger, a woman and another man were all arrested.

A soft lockdown at Flint Springs Elementary School and Crestview Middle School has also been lifted. That means students didn’t go outside for classes or recess during the lockdown.