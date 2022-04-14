Police: New York subway shooter stopped in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): The man police say was responsible for the shooting in a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning appears to have stayed in Fort Wayne.

Police say Frank James, 62, posted a video claiming to be “sitting here in Fort Wayne, Indiana” near a Kroger store. James was driving from Wisconsin to Philadelphia and made several stops along the way.

The video was seen on his YouTube channel, Profitoftruth88, where he talked about his trip to New York and had a series of rants.

All of his videos have been removed from YouTube. Ford Fischer, editor in chief of News2Share, posted clips of James’ rant on Twitter. You can see the video here .