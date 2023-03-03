Police make arrests in 2013 Kokomo cold case murder

KOKOMO, Ind. (Network Indiana) – Police have made two arrests in 2013 cold case murder.

United States Marshals have arrested Joey McCartney, 32, around 6 o’clock Thursday morning in Graham, Kentucky. About two hours later, U.S. Marshals arrested Jesse McCartney, 36, in Kokomo.

In a press release issued by the Kokomo Police Department, both men are accused of shooting and killing Destiny Pittman, 21, at a home on James Drive in Kokomo back on February 7th, 2013.

Both men are charged with murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and felony robbery.

“Investigators with the Kokomo Police Department have continued to investigate multiple leads on this case since 2013. As a result of the continued investigation, along with citizens continuing to provide leads, investigators were able to obtain arrest warrants,” said Kokomo Police in Thursday’s press release.

If you have any info that you believe could help investigators, you can call Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017. You can also download the Kokomo PD app. Anonymous tips can be sent to 847411. You have to text the phrase TIPKPD, and then hit space one time, and type out whatever tip you may have.