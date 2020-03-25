Police make an arrest in a 2002 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne cold-case homicide has been closed with an arrest.

Fort Wayne Police Homicide Detectives with the assistance of the Fond-Du-Lac Police Department arrested 33 year old Holly Boisvert, charging her with murder in the 2002 slaying of then 17 year old Stacy Degrandchamp.

After nearly a year of reviewing evidence, conducting forensic testing and interviewing multiple witnesses in several states, a warrant was issued yesterday for Boisvert’s arrest. She was arrested in Wisconsin without incident. She’s awaiting extradition to Fort Wayne.