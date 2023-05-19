Police looking for suspect after Thursday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in the area of Winter Street and Colerick Street on the city’s southeast side.

Police say the shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was given aid on scene and said to be in non-life threatening condition.

The victim was approached in the parking lot while leaving a store. A suspect demanded money, produced a gun, and then shot the victim. The victim and a witness then left the scene and called police from another location.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10”, 130 pounds, with a light complexion, short hair, wearing a dark green hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 427-1201.