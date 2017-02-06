Police looking for caretaker who critically beat Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are looking for a woman connected to a beating that put a man in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say 39-year-old Shannon Labrosse is wanted in connected of an incident that happened on Nina Drive Saturday morning. When police arrived at the home they found the man suffering from severe head wounds, and he’s reportedly in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police say Labrosse is the man’s caretaker, who allegedly beat the man in the head repeatedly after an “altercation.”

Labrosse is 5’09”, weighs 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and long brown hair. If you see her or know where she is, contact police.