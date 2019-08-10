Police launch “Drive Sober” effort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is joining about 230 law-enforcement agencies across Indiana and thousands nationwide in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization.

From mid-August through Labor Day, police will be working overtime to arrest impaired drivers. Expect to see increased sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and saturation patrols.

A driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest means going to jail and losing your driver’s license. The average DWI cost is about $10,000, including car towing and repairs, attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work and other hefty expenses.

Overtime patrols are supported with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).