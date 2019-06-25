Police investigating weekend drive-by shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a homeowner reported someone shooting at her home Saturday night.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 this was in the 2800 block of Broadripple Drive in the Waynedale area at around 8 p.m.

The homeowner told officers she heard gunshots while in the dining room with her three daughters. Police then found multiple shell casings in front of the home and also bullet holes inside and outside the house.

A witness told police he heard the gunshots and went outside to see a silver Ford Escape driving away with three people inside.