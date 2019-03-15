Police investigating string of robberies at Dollar General stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a string of armed robberies at Dollar General stores.

The armed robberies took place between February 19 and March 13 according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The first was at the store on West Creighton Avenue. Someone called dispatch, saying the alleged robber pepper-sprayed the store manager. The manager says a black man wearing a red and black flannel jacket, light gray sweatpants with dark striping and a white face mask came into her office. He then asked for money and appeared to flash a handgun. The manager was able to shut the door and lock it after the man left. He then ran out of the store after checking the cash register.

In the second incident, two men allegedly entered the store on Anthony Boulevard and demanded money. Police say a 5’10” white man wearing a red hoodie and a skull bandana and a 5’2″ black man wearing black clothes and a black mask robbed the store and ran.

A third incident occurred at the store on Goshen Road. Police say they found three women standing at the front of the store with their hands zip-tied behind their backs. They told officers two men came into the store and took money and cigarettes before running out the back.

If you have any information on any of these robberies, please call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).