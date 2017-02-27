Police investigating stabbing on Putnam Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in the hospital after a Monday night stabbing.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 600 block of Putnam Street around 5:30 p.m., Monday. Once on the scene, they found one victim bleeding from the head. That victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but the victim was later downgraded to critical condition, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

As of right now no suspect information has been made available e and no other details have been released, but check back with WOWO as we will continue to follow this story.