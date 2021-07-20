Police Investigating Shots Fired Report At Fort Wayne Bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Investigation is on-going today into a Monday night report of shots being fired at a popular Fort Wayne bar.

Police confirmed shots were fired at Latch String Bar & Grill on North Clinton St. late Monday night, however there have been no reports of injuries in the incident.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, there was a heavy police presence and K9 units near the scene into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Both North and South Clinton Street were closed off but are now open.

