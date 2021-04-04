Police investigating potential barricaded person on city’s east side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a possible barricaded person with a gun on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Francis Street at 9:55 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man armed with a gun. Police were told that a man was inside an apartment with a gun and a woman was possibly outside who may have been assaulted by the man inside.

Once on the scene, police were told there could be yet another person inside the apartment with a gun.

Police tried several times to talk to someone in the apartment, but did not hear from anyone. That’s when police called the emergency services team, the crisis response team and air support units.

The teams tried multiple times to talk to someone inside, but could not do so. No other information is available at this time.