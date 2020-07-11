Police investigating overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after an overnight shooting Saturday sent one man to the hospital.

Officers were in the area of Plaza Drive and Pettit Ave. on the city’s southeast side when they heard several gunshots in the area at 4:22 a.m. Not long after, police saw a vehicle crash into a parked vehicle.

Police say a man got out of the vehicle that crashed and then fell to the ground. An officer says the man had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors then upgraded the man’s injuries to life-threatening.

Police are searching for potential witnesses of this shooting. No suspect information or arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the detective bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.