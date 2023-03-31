Police Investigating Overnight Hit & Run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police were called shortly after 2:30 A.M. Friday morning regarding a hit & run life-threatening crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle, that occurred on Coldwater Road just south of Collins Road. Early reports show that a White Ford Transit van was traveling northbound on Coldwater Road when it struck a bicyclist who was on the roadway. This White Ford then continued on Coldwater Road without stopping.

A witness attempted to follow the vehicle but eventually lost sight. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and was later determined to be in a life-threatening condition. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the hit & run crash to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. This incident remains under investigation.