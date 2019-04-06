Police investigating Friday night stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing that happened in Fort Wayne Friday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to the 1900 block of Antoinette Streeet at about 10:47pm and found a woman lying on the front porch of a residence with a stab wound to the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was downgraded to critical condition upon arrival.

Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another woman, who fled the scene after the stabbing took place. Police are interviewing potential witnesses to get suspect information or a description.