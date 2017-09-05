Police investigating death at northern Allen County home

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are still trying to put together the pieces regarding a death in northern Allen County.

It all happened Tuesday, just after 9:45 a.m., that’s when officers were called to a home located in 4900 block of Primitivo Pass. The home is in the Sorrento neighborhood off Union Chapel Road.

Once officers arrived they found a woman dead inside, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. Not many other details have been released, but we do know that police have confirmed an investigation is underway.