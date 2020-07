FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman died overnight Saturday at a hotel.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn at 3520 East Dupont Road on the city’s north side at 2:21 a.m. to assist paramedics. Crews were giving treatment to an unresponsive woman. That woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide and crime scene investigators were called to assist in the investigation, which is still ongoing.