Police investigating arson, altercation at Allen County Jail complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating separate incidents regarding an altercation that seriously injured an officer and an arson at the Allen County Jail complex.

Officials say a man entered the lobby area of the justice complex at around 9 a.m. Friday morning and started pouring lighter fluid on one of the retractable belt barrier stands. He then set fire to the stand, got into a black car and fled.

A fire extinguisher was used to put out the fire. The justice complex was evacuated as a precaution. No one was hurt.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says an inmate battered and seriously injured a confinement officer Thursday night.

Staff called for medical assistance and an ambulance at just before 8:30 p.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

No specifics on the officer’s injuries were released.

An investigation is ongoing.