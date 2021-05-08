Police investigating after man found dead Saturday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of S. Lafayette Blvd. at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of an unknown problem. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

More information on the victim will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information, call the FWPD Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or submit via the P3 crime tips app.