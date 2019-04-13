Police investigating after body found in field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a field Saturday morning.

Police were called at about 9:35 to the 3300 block of Oakwood Drive after someone spotted an unresponsive man. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene, and the male was pronounced dead.

Investigators are talking with neighbors for any additional information on the case.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

The man’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

This case is still under investigation.