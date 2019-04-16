UPDATE: Victim identified after body found in field Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a field Saturday morning.

Police were called at about 9:35 to the 3300 block of Oakwood Drive after someone spotted an unresponsive man. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene, and the male was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as Sukari A. Hogan, 40 of Indianapolis. His cause and manner of death are still pending, though foul play is not suspected.

This case is still under investigation.