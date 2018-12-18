Police investigate Fort Wayne bank robbery, more details released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are searching for a suspect involved in a failed Tuesday morning bank robbery.

Fort Wayne police and the Bank Robbery Task Force were called to the Chase Bank on E. Pettit Avenue near Calhoun Street just before 11 a.m.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., a black man entered the bank, approached a teller and handed them a handwritten note demanding cash. The note also indicated that he was armed with a handgun.

The suspect was unsuccessful in robbing the bank, and was last seen heading southbound from the bank.

He is described as being between 5’6″-5’8″ tall, weighing 180 pounds and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, a black do-rag and tan pants.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance photos and more information will be provided as it becomes available.