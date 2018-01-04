Police investigate fatal head-on crash in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a head-on crash in Huntington County.

Officers with the Huntington County’s Sheriff Department are investigating the crash that happened Thursday morning. Just after 7:00 a.m., Tyson Gotschall, 31, of Fairmont, was driving northbound on State Road 9 in Wayne Township. At the same time, Deborah Brankle, 51, of Marion, was traveling southbound on State Road 9 when Gotschall’s vehicle went left of center and struck Brankle’s vehicle head-on.

Brankle was pronounced dead on the scene, while Gotschall had minor injuries.

Officers say there was some light snowfall at the time of the crash, but they don’t believe it was a contributing factor in the crash. Meantime, the crash remains under investigation.