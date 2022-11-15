UPDATED: Police Continue Investigation In Southtown Walmart Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are still investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting. Shortly after 4 P.M. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart at Southtown Crossing. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The male was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening-condition, where he was later upgraded to non-life-threatening condition. Early reports indicated that the victim and at least one other adult male were involved in an altercation where shots were fired, and the victim was struck.

Witnesses called 911 and provided a description of the fleeing suspect vehicle, which was located shortly after by the Allen County Police Department and stopped. Two adult males in that vehicle were detained and questioned by police. No charges have been filed as of yet as the investigation is on-going.