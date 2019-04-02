Police chase ends when car runs into house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A police chase in Fort Wayne ended after a car crashed into a house early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells Fort Wayne’s NBC the chase started after they spotted a stolen car just after midnight. The vehicle led police on a short chase that ended when the driver tried to turn west onto Pontiac Street from Reed Street and ended up slamming into the front of a house on the corner.

Two juveniles jumped out of the car and ran, but were caught a short time later.

There were no reports of injuries.