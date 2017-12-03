Police chase ends when man flies off motorcycle, lands in ditch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man received critical injuries after striking an embankment and falling off of his motorcycle Saturday.

DeKalb County officers were pursuing a motorcycle westbound on DeKalb County Road 52, and entered Noble County on CR 100 S around 5 p.m.

The driver of motorcycle, Kyler L. Northrup, 32 of Garrett, hit a small embankment while speeding and flew off the motorcycle, landing in a water-filled drainage ditch.

Northrup was removed from the ditch by police and inspected by first responders. He received critical injuries and a broken foot.

He was transported by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

After checking his driving record, police revealed Northrup was operating a vehicle while suspended (prior) with a total of 82 current points.