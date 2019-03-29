Police bust over 60 passing stopped school buses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police have busted more than 60 people for illegally passing school buses in the past three weeks.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells the Journal Gazette that between March 4th and March 22nd, they issued 62 citations for those who didn’t stop when buses were stopped with their lights flashing and stop arm extended.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department had two more tickets issued during the same time period.

Police have stepped up enforcement of the law that says you MUST stop when a school bus is taking on or letting off students since three children were killed last October while trying to board a school bus in Rochester.

Lawmakers are considering harsher penalties for illegally passing a stopped school bus.