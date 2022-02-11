Police asking for public’s help in shooting that left woman in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need your help solving a home invasion and assault case that left an elderly woman in critical condition.

Police say two men showed up at a home in the 2000 block of Taylor Street at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 23 of last year in a gray or silver Ford Escape.

They rang the doorbell and opened fire on an elderly woman. Officials believe the men went to the wrong house and injured an innocent person.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.