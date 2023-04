FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a pedestrian crash on March 31.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a Ford Transit Connect, white or gray in color. There is lettering on the upper rear portion of the vehicle, on both sides of the vehicle.

At the time of the crash, there was also a vanity plate on the front grill of the vehicle that read “Sandra”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 427-1373.