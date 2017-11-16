Police arrest two after finding gun, drugs in car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An early-morning traffic stop led to a couple being arrested after Fort Wayne police found drugs and a gun in their car.

23-year-old Taron Griffien ran a red light at Lima and Coliseum at 1:25 Wednesday morning, according to the Journal Gazette, which led police to pulling him over. Then officers found a marijuana blunt in the car’s ashtray and the “overwhelming” smell of marijuana, along with two very young children in the back seat.

Griffen first gave police another man’s ID, before getting out of the car and telling police he had a loaded .40-caliber handgun under the seat driver’s seat. A search of the car also found more marijuana and some cocaine.

Griffien and 23-year-old Naffariya McFarland, the kids’ mother, were both arrested for neglect, as well as drug and weapons charges.