Police arrest two after chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police arrested two people early this morning as part of an investigation by the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit.

Officers located a vehicle driven by Shardae Burnett at about 12:30am at the intersection of Clinton St. and Medical Park Drive, with her brother, Damontre Burnett, in the passenger seat. He was their target on warrants of robbery and kidnapping.

An attempted traffic stop led to a chase, during which Damontre Burnett allegedly threw a handgun out the vehicle’s window. Police recovered the gun shortly. The chase stopped when the suspects drove down a dead-end road.

Damontre was arrested on his warrants and for carrying a handgun without a license. Shardae was charged with being an unlicensed driver, assisting a criminal, and resisting law enforcement.