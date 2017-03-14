Police arrest Silver Lake man for not disclosing HIV status with partner

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Lake man has been arrested after having sex with a woman without telling her he has HIV.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News 37-year-old Travis Spoor met the woman on Match.com and gave her a fake name. The woman told police they had unprotected sex a number of times last week, during which time he once forgot his wallet at her home. That’s when she found out his real name and that he has been HIV-positive for at least four years.

HIV, which can be transmitted sexually, is incurable and weakens the body’s immune system. Police tracked down and arrested Spoor Monday. This is not the first time he’s been charged with such a crime.